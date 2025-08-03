Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosions Rock Chuhuiv And Balakliya, Casualties Reported

Explosions Rock Chuhuiv And Balakliya, Casualties Reported


2025-08-03 01:04:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram .

“Explosions were heard in the cities of Chuhuiv and Balakliya . Private houses caught fire as a result of enemy strikes,” the report said.

“One of the city's neighborhoods with private buildings has just been hit by enemy strikes. Windows have been broken, and roofs have been damaged. We have three women who have suffered acute stress reactions,” Chuhuiv Mayor Galina Minaeva reported on Telegram .

Read also: Russian attacks damaged 179 buildings in Kharkiv in July

“The Balakliya community has been attacked by drones again! Tonight, an enemy UAV struck a private home in the city of Balakliya. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, there is one casualty,” said Vitalii Karabanov, head of the Balakliya Military Administration, at 2:00 a.m.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of August 3. The enemy attacked the city with“Shahed” drones.

Photo: Vitaliy Karabanov / Galina Minaeva / Telegram

MENAFN03082025000193011044ID1109877508

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search