Explosions Rock Chuhuiv And Balakliya, Casualties Reported
“Explosions were heard in the cities of Chuhuiv and Balakliya . Private houses caught fire as a result of enemy strikes,” the report said.
“One of the city's neighborhoods with private buildings has just been hit by enemy strikes. Windows have been broken, and roofs have been damaged. We have three women who have suffered acute stress reactions,” Chuhuiv Mayor Galina Minaeva reported on Telegram .Read also: Russian attacks damaged 179 buildings in Kharkiv in July
“The Balakliya community has been attacked by drones again! Tonight, an enemy UAV struck a private home in the city of Balakliya. According to preliminary information, unfortunately, there is one casualty,” said Vitalii Karabanov, head of the Balakliya Military Administration, at 2:00 a.m.
As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Kharkiv on the night of August 3. The enemy attacked the city with“Shahed” drones.
Photo: Vitaliy Karabanov / Galina Minaeva / Telegram
