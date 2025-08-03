Urphone Store Opens New International Drive Branch For Cell Phone Repair In Orlando

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 2, 2025 6:34 am - URPhone Store is a leading electronics repair brand specialising in mobile phones, tablets, and other smart devices.

Orlando, FL – URPhone Store, a trusted name in professional mobile device repairs, proudly announces the grand opening of its new branch located at 5135 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819. The company expands its service reach by bringing fast, affordable, and expert cell phone repair in Orlando to both locals and visitors.

The new location aims to meet the increasing demand for high-quality smartphone and tablet repairs in one of the busiest commercial areas of Orlando. Whether you're dealing with cracked screens, water damage, battery issues, or software malfunctions, the skilled technicians at URPhone Store are ready to assist.

URPhone Store offers a comprehensive range of repair services, including:

Samsung Phone Repair

iPhone Repairs

iPad Repair

Google Pixel Phone Repair

OnePlus Phone Repair

Each repair is carried out using advanced diagnostic tools and genuine parts to ensure device integrity and longevity. The new International Drive branch is equipped to provide same-day service for many common issues, with no appointment necessary. Walk-ins are always welcome, and customers can expect competitive pricing and a quick turnaround time.

“Bringing our services to International Drive is a natural step forward in meeting the growing need for dependable cell phone repair in Orlando,” said a company spokesperson.“Our team is committed to offering the same high standards of service that have earned us a loyal customer base across our other locations.”

The International Drive branch is strategically located near major shopping centers, attractions, and hotels, making it especially convenient for tourists and business travelers in need of immediate repairs. URPhone Store stands out with its customer-first approach, offering service warranties on all repairs, transparent pricing, and honest diagnostics.

With the rising cost of smartphones and the inconvenience of replacing a device, more people are turning to trusted repair services to extend the life of their electronics. URPhone Store's new branch supports this trend by offering expert cell phone repair in Orlando with a focus on quality, speed, and customer satisfaction.

As mobile technology continues to evolve, URPhone Store keeps pace with the latest device models and repair techniques. The trained technicians are capable of handling everything from the newest iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models to popular Android devices like Google Pixel and OnePlus.

About URPhone Store: URPhone Store is a leading electronics repair brand specialising in mobile phones, tablets, and other smart devices. With multiple locations across the U.S., the company is known for fast service, quality parts, and certified technicians. URPhone Store is committed to making professional device repairs easy, affordable, and accessible to all.