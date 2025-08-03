MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 2, 2025 12:34 pm - Sierra Repertory Theatre presents Some Enchanted Evening, a lush Rodgers & Hammerstein concert revue at East Sonora Theatre August 8-31, 2025. Directed by Scott Viets, the show blends classic hits in an intimate, theatrical setting.

SONORA & COLUMBIA, CA - Sierra Repertory Theatre launches its acclaimed 46th season with Some Enchanted Evening – The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, playing at the East Sonora Theatre from August 8–31, 2025, directed by Scott Viets. This elegant concert revue presents unforgettable musical favorites from South Pacific, Carousel, The King and I, Oklahoma!, and The Sound of Music in an intimate theatrical setting perfect for nostalgic theatre lovers.

Performances run Thursday through Sunday, with matinees on select Saturdays and Sundays. The production runs approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission-ideal for audiences of all ages who seek a lush yet relaxed evening of song and storytelling.

Staged in Sierra Rep's intimate East Sonora Theatre, each seat is within ten rows of the stage, ensuring superb sightlines and acoustics for this vocally rich revue (turn0search5, turn0search20).

Showcasing a cast of Sierra Rep favorites including Jerry Lee, Romar De Claro, Camryn Elias, Paige Klemenhagen, and Courtney Glass, Some Enchanted Evening is built around personal storytelling and musical interplay-from backstage rehearsals to onstage performance-each song delivered as emotional narrative and nostalgic celebration.

Executive Producer Scott Viets, who also directs the piece, notes,“This production invites audiences to relive golden-age Broadway classics in a uniquely personal way-blending evocative vocals, storytelling, and Rodgers & Hammerstein's timeless lyricism.” Sierra Rep audiences can expect lush orchestration and heartfelt delivery that honors the legacy of America's beloved musical theatre composers.

Sierra Repertory Theatre, a nonprofit professional company established in 1980, has earned acclaim as one of the few rural institutions regularly funded by the National Endowment for the Arts. With two venues-East Sonora Theatre (202 seats) and the historic Fallon House Theatre (274 seats) in Columbia-Sierra Rep draws more than 65,000 patrons annually from across the region.

Tickets are available now via the Sierra Rep website or box office. Subscription packages and group discounts are offered, and due to limited seating, early booking is encouraged. Visit sierrarep or call the box office at (209) 532-3120 for showtimes, availability, and subscription options.