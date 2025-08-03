403
Tejash BA Shines In Race 1 Of Round 2 Of The 2025 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CB300F
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, 2nd August 2025: Demonstrating remarkable racing enthusiasm, the young Honda Racing India riders put on an impressive show in Race 1 of the second round of the 2025 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CB300F in Coimbatore, highlighting their racing skills and high spirit on the track.
Tejash BA amped up the excitement in Race 1 with a powerful performance, impressive speed, sharp control, and fierce racing spirit.
In the 10-lap contest, Tejash BA made a strong start from 2nd on the grid, quickly taking the lead in the opening lap. Demonstrating consistent pace and control, he held his position at the front throughout the race. Tejash secured first position by crossing the chequered flag in a total time of 14:07.625, with his best timing at 1:23.474.
The fight for second and third place heated up as Raivat Dhar, Amit Prasad, Ann Jennifer, and Swaroop Krishna P battled closely, each rider pushing the limits for a spot on the podium.
With consistent control and following very closely, Raivat Dhar secured a strong second-place finish, completing the race in 14:08.219. Trailing behind, Amit Prasad delivered a focused and determined performance to claim the third position with a total race time of 14:14.584.
IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup
The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is a prestigious platform designed to develop and nurture the next generation of riders for both national and international championships. It serves as a stepping-stone for young riders aspiring to reach higher levels of racing. The championship features Honda CB300F race-spec motorcycles, providing a competitive platform. The primary objective of the championship is to identify and nurture talented riders, providing them with professional training. By offering a well-defined pathway, the IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup CB300F paves the way for Indian riders to enter the realm of professional motorcycle racing.
The 2025 season of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CB300F comprises five rounds. The season opened kicked off at the Madras International Circuit, Chennai, on 7–8 June 2025. The second round is ongoing in August in Coimbatore, followed by Round 3 in September, back in Chennai. The remaining rounds, including the final Round 5, will also take place at the Madras International Circuit, Chennai with the season finale set for January 2026.
