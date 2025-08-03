CM Stalin Slams AIADMK For Renewing Ties With BJP, Urges DMK Cadre To Uphold Karunanidhi's Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the AIADMK for reviving its alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, accusing the party of betraying Tamil Nadu's interests for political gain.

In a strongly worded letter to DMK cadre ahead of the seventh death anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, CM Stalin urged party workers to uphold the late leader's pro-Tamil and pro-people values.

He called on them to work diligently to ensure DMK's return to power for a seventh term.

Targeting AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), CM Stalin alleged that he had compromised the state's interests by forging an alliance with the BJP, a party he said had consistently acted against Tamil Nadu.

“Despite the BJP-led Centre betraying Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami has gone all the way to Delhi, knelt before the BJP and renewed the alliance. Even genuine AIADMK workers are unhappy with this,” CM Stalin said.

He further accused EPS of spreading falsehoods during his ongoing campaign and claimed that the AIADMK lacked any commitment to Tamil Nadu's welfare.

“At a time when we need to intensify the fight to protect state rights, AIADMK has aligned with a party that undermines them,” he added.

CM Stalin highlighted the DMK government's legal victory against the Governor's delay in clearing Bills passed by the Assembly, asserting that it was the DMK that stood firm against the BJP's alleged attempts to interfere in the functioning of elected governments in non-BJP ruled states.

He reminded party workers of the Dravidian values championed by Karunanidhi, citing the former CM's landmark initiatives for social justice, language rights, and state autonomy.

“Our government continues to follow the path he laid, fighting for the rights of Tamil Nadu and its people,” CM Stalin said.

To mark Karunanidhi's death anniversary on August 7, the CM said a peace march would be held to the late leader's memorial at Marina Beach. He urged DMK functionaries across the state to pay homage in their respective districts and reaffirm their commitment to Karunanidhi's ideals.