Odisha Teen Succumbs To Burn Injuries At AIIMS Former CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan Offer Condolences
She suffered 75 per cent burns and was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to be admitted to the Burn ICU at AIIMS Delh .
“Deeply saddened and anguished to know that the young girl set on fire in the #Balanga area of #Puri District passed away while undergoing treatment in AIIMS. My condolences for the young girl and prayers are with the family members in their hour of grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Patnaik stated.
Pradhan stated,“I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear the news of the demise of the minor who was under treatment due to an unfortunate incident in the Balanga area of Puri district. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul and express my condolences to the grieving family. May the Lord Jagannath grant immense patience and courage to the family during this difficult time. Om Shanti .”
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra called the incident as“extremely painful”. "It's an extremely painful moment. We are just rushing to AIIMS Delhi. And it just goes to show the pain, the trauma that she suffered primarily because she had no protection, and we do not have enough words to actually offer our condolences and our pain and express our anguish at her passing away," ANI quoted him as saying.Also Read | Odisha peon serves urine in water bottle to engineer in Gajapati, probe launched
Meanwhile, Odisha Police took to X and requested the citizens not to make any "sensitive comments" about the incident, saying the probe is in the last phase.Also Read | 15-year-old Odisha girl, set on fire by miscreants, dies in AIIMS Delhi
The police stated,“As to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request that everyone not make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment.”
It believes the minor girl was with her friends for, but she was allegedly kidnapped in the middle of their way and was taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire. She managed to reach at someone's house from that place, following which she was rushed to the hospital by her cousin.
(With inputs from ANI)
