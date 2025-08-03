Tamil Actor And Comedian Madhan Bob Aka S Krishnamoorthy Dies In Chennai
Th actor, who entertained film fans through his characteristic laughter and amusing expressions, has been battling cancer, news agency PTI reported.
He breathed his last at his Adyar residence Saturday evening.
Known by his professional name as Madhan Bob, S Krishnamoorthy was the eighth child in his family.
He had shared the screen space along with leading actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Surya, and Vijay.
He had appeared in the popular Sun TV comedy show "Asatha Povathu Yaaru?" as one of the judges. He was a versatile actor \ musician.
Some of his notable roles were: Diamond Babu in the film Thenali, and Manager Sundaresan in Friends. Whichever role he performed, his acting skills made the audience burst out laughing.
