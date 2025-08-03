Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: How Long Will It Be Sunny This Week? Check Forecast

WB Weather Update: Sunny skies to start the weekend. How long will this bright weather last? Get the latest weather updates. Check out the photo gallery

Kolkata Weather

The Alipore Meteorological Department reports a vortex over Bihar and adjoining North Bengal and Sikkim. The monsoon axis extends from Muzaffarpur and Purnia through Baharampur to the Northeast Bay of Bengal. No heavy rain is expected in South Bengal. Rainfall will gradually decrease, and humidity will increase. Reduced rainfall is expected until Wednesday. Heavy rain is likely to return to South Bengal from Thursday.

The Meteorological Office predicts scattered thunderstorms and rain from Saturday to Monday. Partly cloudy skies are expected. Birbhum, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan, and North and South 24 Parganas districts are most likely to experience thunderstorms and rain. Rainfall will decrease further on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight increase in temperature and humidity. Rainfall will increase in South Bengal districts on Thursday, particularly in Nadia and North 24 Parganas. Scattered thunderstorms and rain are expected across South Bengal on Friday.

Heavy rainfall alert for North Bengal on Saturday and Sunday. Extreme heavy rainfall warning for Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts. Very heavy rainfall expected in Darjeeling and Cooch Behar. Heavy rainfall alert for Uttar Dinajpur. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is possible in Malda, North, and South Dinajpur, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department.

Extreme heavy rainfall alert continues for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts on Sunday. Very heavy rainfall warning for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar. Heavy rainfall alert for Uttar Dinajpur.

River levels will rise due to heavy rainfall. Teesta, Torsa, and Jaldhaka rivers are expected to swell. Low-lying areas are at risk of flooding. Landslides are also anticipated in the hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department.

Heavy rainfall alert for northern districts of North Bengal on Monday. Heavy rainfall warning for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar districts. Heavy rain expected in Malda, North, and South Dinajpur districts. Heavy rainfall alert for North Bengal districts from Tuesday to Friday. Heavy rainfall warning for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar districts.