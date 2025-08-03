Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued In THESE Places

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience widespread rainfall until August 8th. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for 5 districts and predicts substantial rainfall in 11 more districts today

Chennai Weather

An upper air circulation persists over the Mannari Gulf and adjoining South Tamil Nadu coastal areas. The Chennai Meteorological Center predicts light to moderate rain in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until August 8th. Light rain is also expected in Tenkasi and Virudhunagar districts until 10 am today.

Due to this atmospheric condition, the Meteorological Center has predicted the possibility of very heavy rainfall in 5 districts of Tamil Nadu today and heavy rainfall in 11 more districts. Heavy rain is expected in Coimbatore hill areas, Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai districts. Apart from this, there is a possibility of rain in Theni, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and many other areas.

The sky was cloudy in Chennai city during the day. Light or moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur in some parts of the city. It is said that the maximum temperature here can be 35 to 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum 26 to 27 degrees.

Tomorrow (04-08-2025) there is a possibility of light rain with thunder and lightning across Tamil Nadu. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore hill areas and districts like Cuddalore, Trichy, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur. There may also be rain in Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Rain is expected to continue in most districts of Tamil Nadu on August 5, 2025. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at one or two places in districts including Nilgiris, Theni, Dharmapuri, Kanyakumari, Dindigul, Erode, Trichy, Sivagangai. Along with this, the Meteorological Center has also said that Puducherry and Karaikal may also be affected areas.