Kerala Police Hunt For Man Who Stabbed Wife, Attacked Two Others

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 3 (IANS) Police have launched an intense search for a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death and injured two of her relatives at Pullad in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

The incident happened late Saturday evening. The accused, identified as Jayakumar, fled the scene after the violence and remains absconding.

According to the Koipuram Police, the victim, 38-year-old wife, Sharimol, a native of Pullad, was brutally attacked by her husband during a domestic altercation at her residence.

The dispute quickly escalated, leading to a physical assault in which Jayakumar allegedly used a sharp weapon to stab his wife multiple times.

When her father, Sasi, and her sister Radhamani attempted to intervene, they too were attacked and sustained serious injuries.

All three victims were immediately rushed to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital (MCH) for emergency medical care. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Sharimol succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Sunday.

Her father and the other injured relative continue to receive treatment and are said to be in stable condition, though still under close observation.

The shocking incident has sent ripples through the quiet locality of Pullad, where residents have expressed outrage and disbelief over the brutal nature of the attack.

Neighbours told the police that the couple had frequent quarrels in recent months, though they never anticipated such a violent outcome.

The Koipuram Police have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder, and a special team has been formed to trace Jayakumar.

“We are actively searching for the accused. All checkpoints have been alerted, and we are pursuing multiple leads to apprehend him,” said a senior police officer involved in the investigation.

Forensic experts have examined the crime scene, and CCTV footage from nearby locations is being reviewed to track the suspect's movements. Police have also appealed to the public to provide any information that may help in locating Jayakumar.

Sharimol's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and her funeral is expected to take place after the report is received. The investigation is ongoing, and police are hopeful that the accused will be brought to justice soon.