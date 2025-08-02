Vijay's TVK To Conduct Statewide Training Today For 20,000 Party Polling Agents

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor-politician Vijay's TVK is conducting a massive statewide training programme on Sunday to equip over 20,000 polling agents and party functionaries with the skills to use its in-house“My TVK App” during the ongoing door-to-door digital membership drive.

The training, taking place across 26 corporation districts, will cover 15,652 polling stations in 54 Assembly constituencies.

District secretaries and IT wing administrators have been tasked with conducting the sessions at the local level. The training will be conducted through LED screen demonstrations, with step-by-step explanations to ensure smooth adoption of the app's features.

TVK General Secretary N. Anand, in a statement, said that a team of technical experts from the party headquarters would supervise the training sessions and assist in troubleshooting.

“This exercise is crucial to prepare our cadre for digital coordination and member engagement. It will strengthen our ground presence and ensure seamless digital enrolment,” he said.

The 'My TVK App' has been designed to digitise and streamline the party's membership process, booth-wise coordination, and volunteer tracking. It is expected to play a major role in TVK's preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections. Vijay recently launched the second phase of the TVK membership registration drive, during which he unveiled the 'My TVK' mobile application at the party's headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was launched by Vijay in February 2024, marking his long-awaited entry into active politics after years of speculation.

The popular actor, known for his mass appeal and social messaging in cinema, founded the party with a focus on transparent governance, youth empowerment, and education reforms. Since its inception, TVK has quickly built a strong base, particularly among the youth and urban voters.

With Sunday's training exercise, the party hopes to signal its readiness for digital-era politics and grassroots mobilisation. As the membership campaign picks up pace, TVK is positioning itself as a tech-savvy and youth-driven alternative to the traditional political forces in Tamil Nadu.