Former Indian Prime Minister's Grandson Gets Life Imprisonment For Rape

Former Indian Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a domestic worker in Mysuru, Karnataka, and recording it, Indian media has reported.

A special court in the Indian state of Bengaluru sentenced the former MP and suspended JD(S) leader on Friday, August 1, with rigorous imprisonment for remainder of his natural life, the maximum punishment under Section 376(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court pronounced the quantum of sentence after convicting the 34-year-old in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him. He has also been charged with a fine of Rs 11 lakh, which will go to the rape survivor as compensation.

He was also found guilty of voyeurism, destruction of evidence, and offences under the Information Technology Act, reported Times of India.

The victim, a 48-year-old woman, was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

The trial began on December 31, 2024, and over the next seven months, the court examined 23 witnesses, reviewed key forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports of the video clips, as well as spot inspection reports from the scene of the crime, India Today reported.

Revanna broke down in court on Saturday, a day after he was convicted. Before the verdict was announced, he was given an opportunity to speak, when he reportedly hinted at a conspiracy and also urged leniency.