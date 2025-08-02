Voluntary Return Train For Sudanese Refugees Continues Journeys From Cairo - Dailynewsegypt
The special air-conditioned train is set to leave Cairo's main station at 11:00 AM and arrive at the High Dam station in the southern city of Aswan at 11:40 PM, according to a statement from the railway authority. The return journey from Aswan to Cairo is scheduled for 8:30 PM the same day.
The free train journeys come as an increasing number of Sudanese who fled the conflict that broke out in their country in April 2023 consider returning home, following a period of relative calm in the capital, Khartoum.
In recent months, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have regained territory from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in and around Khartoum, making a return more feasible for some of the millions who sought refuge in neighbouring countries like Egypt.
The voluntary return programme is a joint effort between the Egyptian National Railways and Sudan's state-owned arms company, Defence Industries System, which is covering the full cost of the journey, including onward bus travel from Aswan to the Sudanese capital. The Sudanese army is reportedly keen for refugees to return to reinforce its control over recently recaptured areas and as a step towards normality.
The repatriation efforts coincide with a recent political development, where Sudan's government has welcomed international condemnation of the RSF and its civilian ally, the so-called“Ta'sis” alliance, over their announcement of a“parallel government” on July 26.
In a series of statements, Sudan's government affirmed that the move was illegitimate and a direct threat to national sovereignty. It praised the firm positions taken by the United Nations, the African Union, and the League of Arab States against the announcement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment