Housing Minister Reviews Sawary Project, Inspects Infrastructure Works In New Borg El Arab - Dailynewsegypt

Egypt's Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny has inspected the progress of utility infrastructure works for industrial land and the construction of a bridge over the high-speed electric train route in New Borg El Arab City.

During his tour, the Minister reviewed the implementation of utility services for industrial zones, receiving a detailed briefing on projects currently underway. These include internal infrastructure works for potable water, sewage networks, and road grading in the industrial complex located along the eastern central axis and east of the Fifth Industrial Zone, as well as electricity and telecommunications networks for the small industries complex.

Officials from the New Borg El Arab City Authority explained that these projects cover utilities such as water, sewage, grading, and electricity in the 97-feddan industrial complex, alongside similar infrastructure works in the adjacent 123-feddan area east of the Fifth Industrial Zone, which has been allocated for 70 industrial plots.

The Minister and his delegation also inspected the construction site of a bridge over the high-speed electric train route in the city. El-Sherbiny stressed the importance of adhering strictly to project timelines for utility works at the industrial complex and called for accelerated implementation to complete all required infrastructure in the area.

Following his tour in New Borg El Arab City, El-Sherbiny chaired a meeting with representatives of the companies responsible for executing the new urban community project west of Carrefour in Alexandria, known as Sawary. The meeting, held on-site, focused on monitoring execution progress, ensuring smooth workflow, resolving any challenges, and overseeing housing unit handovers. Attendees included officials from the Ministry, the New Urban Communities Authority, and the New Rasheed City Authority - which supervises the project.

The Minister reviewed the handover status of housing units and villas, along with the planned timelines and conditions for delivery. He instructed the preparation of a detailed client delivery schedule and emphasised the importance of sticking to it. He also highlighted the need to complete landscaping works and requested a weekly report on progress and follow-up measures.

During the meeting, El-Sherbiny examined the implementation status of the broader urban development in the West Carrefour area, which includes 64 residential towers (Sawary Towers) comprising 3,068 housing units and an additional 310 villas. The Minister followed up on the execution of utilities, roads, electricity, gas, and telecommunications networks, reiterating that the Sawary project is designed to offer diverse housing options and investment services, while also contributing to wider development efforts in Alexandria.

The meeting further addressed the current delivery status, with 414 apartments and 98 villas handed over to date, while the remaining units are scheduled for phased delivery.

El-Sherbiny reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to completing all infrastructure works on time, supporting industrial growth in New Borg El Arab City, and advancing strategic urban projects like Sawary to meet development goals and improve living standards.