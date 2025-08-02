Customs Authority Aims To Boost Private Sector Production, Investment: Chief - Dailynewsegypt
To this end, the Customs Authority has signed a cooperation protocol with the Cairo Chamber of Commerce aimed at streamlining customs procedures across various ports, accelerating clearance times, and reducing production and export costs. The initiative aligns with the state's efforts to foster trust and deepen collaboration with the private sector to stimulate economic growth.
Amoui stressed the Authority's commitment to providing integrated and business-friendly customs services to exporters and manufacturers. He highlighted that the adoption of a risk management system, which analyses and categorises goods based on risk levels, has helped simplify procedures and reduce disputes.
He added that there is significant potential to strengthen positive and effective cooperation with the business community to create an investment climate supportive of economic development. Continued dialogue with the private sector, he noted, enhances the Authority's capacity to adapt to challenges and address stakeholder needs promptly.
Ayman Ashry, Chairperson of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the new protocol, saying it opens the door to broader cooperation between the Customs Authority and Egypt's trade and industrial sectors in the coming period. Ashry added that the agreement would help address and resolve challenges faced by businesses in the customs process, ultimately contributing to a more efficient and competitive trade environment.
