'Digitopia' Competition Aims To Foster Digital Innovation Among Egyptian Youth With EGP 10M Prizes - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has launched an annual competition called“Digitopia” to discover and support creative ideas and projects in the information technology sector, with prizes totalling EGP 10m.

The competition aims to encourage innovators from primary school students up to the age of 35 to develop technological solutions to societal challenges. The first edition of the contest will run from Aug. 1 to mid-October, with registration open until Aug. 12.

The competition will cover several fields, including software solutions and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and gaming and digital arts. It will be organised by the ministry's Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), the Information Technology Institute (ITI), the National Telecommunication Institute (NTI), and Egypt University of Informatics (EUI).

Communications Minister Amr Talaat said the initiative is part of the ministry's efforts to support digital creativity and spread a culture of innovation among students and graduates. He said it provides a platform for innovators to develop their ideas into feasible technological solutions that contribute to building a“digital Egypt.”

“Digital creativity represents one of the main pillars of building a knowledge-based economy,” Talaat said, affirming the ministry's commitment to fostering an environment of innovation and entrepreneurship.“The competition targets various age groups as part of a comprehensive vision aimed at discovering innovators at an early stage... to prepare a generation capable of creativity and innovation.”

The competition offers a grand prize of EGP 1m and multiple other cash and in-kind prizes with a total value of EGP 10m, in addition to specialised training opportunities with local and international technology companies.

Participants are divided into four main categories: primary school students (grades 4-6), preparatory and secondary school students (grades 7-12), university students, and graduates up to the age of 35.

The competition will be implemented in several successive stages, starting with registration and introductory sessions, followed by idea submission, development of ideas into technological solutions, judging, and finally the announcement of the winners. The judging panel will consist of experts and specialists in the field of digital technology and innovation.