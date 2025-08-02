Hands-On Diagnostics Announces Annual Symposium To Help Physical Therapists Improve Patient Outcomes

2025 HODS Annual Symposium

PTs from across the US gather to network and exchange ideas

HODS Members Awarded

Join leading PTs October 18–19 at APTA HQ to learn how EMG and MSK ultrasound can improve outcomes and boost clinic revenue-no prior training required.

- Dr. Konstantine Rizopoulos, Co-Founder Hands-On DiagnosticsASTORIA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hands-On Diagnostics (HODS) proudly announces the 12th Annual HODS Symposium , taking place October 18–19, 2025, at the APTA Headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia. This year's event is specifically designed for physical therapists who are not trained in electromyography (EMG) or musculoskeletal ultrasound (MSKUS) but want to harness diagnostic findings to create more effective treatment plans and deliver better patient outcomes.With the theme“Primary Care Physical Therapy: Mastering Diagnostics, Manual Therapy, and Advanced Interventions,” the 2025 symposium marks a pivotal opportunity for clinicians ready to embrace the next level of practice.Recent research confirms that EMG and MSK ultrasound shift patient management decisions in over 60% of cases-resulting in dramatically improved clinical outcomes. These are not abstract theories. They are evidence-based tools that are reshaping how physical therapists diagnose, treat, and lead in today's evolving healthcare environment.At this two-day, high-impact event, attendees will:.Learn how integrating diagnostics with manual therapy improves outcomes by more than 60%.Discover how real-world clinics are using diagnostics to drive 30%+ revenue growth.Gain a step-by-step implementation roadmap-with no prior experience required.Participate in hands-on workshops and live demonstrations of EMG, MSK ultrasound, and treatment techniques.Analyze actual clinical cases and walk away with skills they can apply immediately.Earn up to 13.75 contact hours, with both live and virtual attendance options availableThe program features nationally recognized experts in diagnostic testing, manual therapy, and neuro-musculoskeletal care. Whether addressing shoulder pain, back pain, radiculopathy, tendinopathy, or sports injuries, clinicians will leave the symposium with practical, effective strategies that can be applied the very next day.Key sessions include:.Diagnosis and treatment of cervical and lumbar radiculopathy using EMG and spinal mobilization.Segment-specific thrust manipulation guided by electrodiagnostic findings.Neural mobilization based on neuro-MSK ultrasound and EMG.Dry needling under MSKUS guidance.Neuro-MSK imaging workshops.Somatosensory evoked potentials (SSEP) for PT practice.Direction-sensitive spinal mobilization using H-ReflexThis year's symposium also features special sessions on launching and growing a diagnostic practice, offering practical business strategies to build a practice that stands out through clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and enhanced profitability.Designed for clinicians, private practice owners, and decision-makers, the 2025 HODS Symposium is a must-attend event for anyone seeking to elevate their practice and outcomes through diagnostic insight.Registration is now open at . In-person and virtual ticket options are available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their clinical and administrative team members to take full advantage of the event's educational and strategic sessions.Master the science. Apply the skill. Transform your practice.

