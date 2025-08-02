Russia Downs 41 Ukrainian Drones: Defence Ministry
The drones were downed between 8 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. Moscow time by air defense systems on duty, the statement said on Saturday.
Earlier on Thursday, Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out deliberate attacks targetting civilians, stating that seven people have been killed and over 120 wounded, including 11 minors, by shelling and UAV strikes over the past week.
"On July 16, a woman was killed when an enemy drone struck a private home in the village of Smorodino; In the village of Novostroevka-Pervaya, a UAV attacked a combine harvester working in the field, injuring the driver; In the villages of Pritsepilovka and Novaya Tavolzhanka, three people were injured as a result of drone strikes," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Thursday.
"Between July 17–22, drones were used against five passenger cars on the roads of the region, killing one person and injuring six civilians. On July 20, two people were injured in shelling and a UAV attack in the city of Shebekino; a woman was injured in the village of Togobiyevka. On July 22, an enemy shell completely destroyed a residential building in the village of Ilek-Penkovka, injuring a woman and two teenagers," she added.
Zakharova noted that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to target unarmed Russian people who are engaged in their daily affairs.
