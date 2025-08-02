DARA Abrams NYC Stories Art Experience At One Art Space
Multimedia Artist DARA Abrams
Massive Talent Inc. co-produces a special feature for visual artist DARA (Dara Abrams) during the NYC Stories Art Experience exhibition.DARA's work embodies the energy of New York while exploring the personal and universal,” said Norm Choudhury.“We're excited to support her vision as part of this powerful exhibition.” - Norm Choudhury NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Visual artist DARA (Dara Abrams) will present a special feature on Saturday, August 2, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM as part of the NYC Stories Art Experience, a three-day public exhibition hosted at One Art Space in Tribeca. Running from August 1–3, the event includes over 40 emerging and established artists showcasing work across painting, graffiti, sculpture, photography, and mixed media.
The August 2 segment is co-produced by Massive Talent Inc., a cultural strategy agency founded by Norm Choudhury, known for building cross-genre artist experiences in music, visual art, and New York nightlife.
“DARA's work embodies the energy of New York while exploring the personal and universal,” said Norm Choudhury.“We're excited to support her vision as part of this powerful exhibition.”
The show is free and open to the public, with refreshments and interactive elements, including a Creator Room for guests to contribute their own art.
⸻
DARA's Featured Segment:
📅 Date: Saturday, August 2
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
📍 Location: One Art Space, 23 Warren St, New York, NY 10007
🎟 RSVP:
⸻
About Massive Talent Inc.:
Massive Talent Inc. is a New York–based cultural strategy and talent management agency led by Norm Choudhury. The company curates experiences that elevate emerging talent across art, music, and branded events - creating platforms that bridge creativity and culture.
⸻
Contact:
Name: Norm Choudhury
Title: Founder, Massive Talent Inc.
Email: ...
Website:
Instagram: @massivetalentinc
Norm Choudhury
Massive Talent Inc
+1 917-943-9016
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment