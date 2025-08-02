Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BTC, ETH, XRP Down: Sunny Mining Rolls Out Bonus Cloud Mining Plans To Turn Crypto Into Daily Earnings

BTC, ETH, XRP Down: Sunny Mining Rolls Out Bonus Cloud Mining Plans To Turn Crypto Into Daily Earnings


2025-08-02 09:00:56
(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Miami, Florida, 2nd August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, Recently, major cryptocurrencies have experienced a continued price decline. Bitcoin dropped to around $113,278, Ethereum fell to a low of $3,481, and XRP touched a bottom of $2.92. As market volatility intensifies, crypto holders are no longer solely focused on price movements, but increasingly on how to generate steady returns amidst the turbulence.

Sunny Mining has launched a reward-based cloud mining program that allows users to start mining contracts directly using BTC, ETH, or XRP. No equipment or technical operation is required. After purchasing a contract, users receive extra cash rewards, and the system automatically distributes mining income daily-offering a more stable option for holders during a bearish market.

Core Features of Sunny Mining

Multi-Crypto Support – Contracts can be activated using mainstream cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDT, USDC, and more-no conversion needed.

Zero Hardware Required – No mining machines or technical knowledge necessary. Simply register and select a contract to begin cloud mining remotely.

Automatic Payouts – Daily income is settled and credited to your account automatically, with real-time tracking available on the dashboard.

Security Assurance – Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare® for system and data safety.

Cross-Device Access – Users can access their accounts via mobile , browser, or app for flexible management.

4 Easy Steps to Start Mining on Sunny Mining

Register an Account
Visit the Sunny Mining website or download the app. Sign up with your email and claim your new user bonus.

Deposit Funds
Recharge your account using various supported cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, or XRP. Minimum deposit starts at just $100.

Choose a Contract
Select from a range of short- or long-term mining contracts based on your needs and investment goals.

Contract Type

Investment

Cycle

Daily Income

Total Income

BTC Base Contract

$500

5 days

$6.25

$500 + $31.25

DOGE Basic Contract

$1,300

11 days

$17.16

$1,300 + $188.76

BTC Enhanced Contract

$3,200

16 days

$44.80

$3,200 + $716.80

BTC Advanced Contract

$13,500

35 days

$250.50

$13,500 + $8,767.5

BTC Advanced Contract

$27,000

40 days

$475.20

$27,000 + $19,008

BTC Super Contract

$100,000

52 days

$1,900

$100,000 + $98,800

For more contract options, please visit the official Sunny Mining website .

Start Earning Daily Income
Mining rewards are settled automatically every day. Once your balance reaches $100, you can withdraw anytime or reinvest into other contracts.

USD-Pegged Returns with Crypto Flexibility

All Sunny Mining contracts are USD-denominated, providing transparent and predictable income regardless of crypto market fluctuations. Users can fund their accounts with mainstream assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT (ERC20 or TRC20), DOGE, LTC, BCH, SOL, and more-no need for manual conversion.

The system automatically converts the deposit to its USD equivalent based on current exchange rates, forming the basis for daily income payouts. At withdrawal, users can choose their preferred crypto for flexible fund management while ensuring stable earnings.

From Holding to Earning

In today's volatile market, merely holding crypto is no longer enough. Sunny Mining offers a more stable alternative-no trading, no monitoring, no technical complexity. Just choose a contract and watch your earnings grow daily.
For those seeking a steadier approach to crypto, this might be the right path to explore.


 Official Website:

MENAFN02082025007158015398ID1109877205

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search