Aspen Travelers Shift To Direct Booking As Luxury Rental Demand Surges In 2025

Official logo of Aspen Vacation Rentals, a luxury vacation rental company based in Aspen, Colorado.

AspenVacationRentals sees a surge in direct bookings as Google Vacation Rentals reshapes how luxury travelers find homes.

- Jamie Feagler, Partner at Aspen Vacation RentalsASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aspen Vacation Rentals is reporting a major spike in direct bookings as travelers increasingly sidestep third-party rental platforms in favor of commission-free options made visible through Google Vacation Rentals.“Aspen has always been a high-demand market,” said Jamie Feagler, Partner at Aspen Vacation Rentals.“But now we're seeing a shift - guests are doing their own research, finding us directly through Google, and avoiding unnecessary fees. They want more control and a personal connection to their stay.”The growing visibility of Google Vacation Rentals has made it easier than ever for travelers to discover and book luxury homes directly with verified property managers. At AspenVacationRentals , bookings have climbed steadily throughout 2025, especially in the high-end segment, where traditional platform commissions are often steep.Direct booking offers added benefits like access to exclusive homes, local concierge service, and transparent pricing. Aspen Vacation Rentals, a locally operated firm based in the core of Aspen, specializes in high-end, designer-furnished homes curated for discerning guests.Aspen Vacation Rentals225 N Mill St, Suite 203Aspen, CO 81611📞 +1 (970) 300-2000📧 ...🌐 AspenVacationRentalsAbout Aspen Vacation RentalsAspen Vacation Rentals is a luxury property management company offering curated vacation homes in Aspen, Colorado. The company emphasizes personalized service, local expertise, and seamless guest experiences.

Jamie Feagler

Aspen Vacation Rentals

+ +1 970-300-2000

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.