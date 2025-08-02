A New Era In Motorsport: Supercar Sharing® Launches The Racing Club As A Radical Alternative To Solo Race Car Ownership

Backed by years of real-world supercar experience, the Swiss company brings its proven co-ownership model to the racetrack – and redefines the rules.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zurich, Switzerland – In a market traditionally dominated by individuals and private teams, Supercar Sharingis now introducing a new and efficient alternative to full race car ownership: the Supercar SharingRacing Club . This program aims to lower the barriers to circuit driving while delivering professional-grade support, shared operating costs, and access to high-performance track-ready vehicles.Positioned as an evolution in the automotive sharing economy, the Racing Club builds on Supercar Sharing's four-year track record in luxury vehicle co-ownership. Having facilitated the shared use of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Porsches and McLarens across Europe, the company now expands into track-specific territory with purpose-built infrastructure.How realistic is race car ownership for most enthusiasts?Owning a track-prepared sports car – whether it's a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a Lamborghini Huracán STO, or GT4 RS Manthey – is about more than just the initial purchase. Realistically, ongoing costs such as specialized insurance, tire and brake replacements, closed transport to and from circuits, and professional servicing often turn the dream into an expensive logistical project.Industry estimates show that even modest annual track activity can result in CHF 50,000 to CHF 80,000 in operating costs – not including depreciation, administrative effort, or the time required to coordinate events and maintain the car's mechanical integrity.This raises the question: is it sustainable – or even enjoyable – for one person to carry this burden alone?Can co-ownership provide a viable alternative?Supercar Sharingthinks so. Drawing on several years of experience and hundreds of thousands of kilometers shared among its members, the company has developed a structured system where maximum five individuals co-own and operate a single, professionally maintained track car. Vehicles are stored centrally in Zurich, transported to circuits in closed trailers, and prepared for each event by a dedicated logistics and racing team.Each co-owner pays a fixed entry fee and an annual operating contribution, which includes:Two professionally organized and insured trackdays per yearUse of a shared performance vehicle with no mileage limit during those eventsAll technical inspections, wear parts (tires, brakes), and pre/post servicingOn-site support, coaching, and optional data analysis1,500 km of road usage for private enjoyment outside the trackAdditional trackdays and services can be booked as needed, allowing for flexibility while keeping the core structure balanced and predictable.What kind of vehicles are included?The first two cars available in the Racing Club reflect the dual goals of performance and accessibility:The Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992), a rear-engined powerhouse suited for experienced drivers and the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Manthey, a lightweight, mid-engine vehicle upgraded by Manthey Racing for superior balance and control.Both are maintained at manufacturer-level standards and used exclusively within the Racing Club framework, ensuring limited wear and traceable history.Is this really a solution – or just a new format for a niche market?That may depend on how the motorsport community responds. But one thing is certain: The appetite for more flexible, community-driven access to high-performance driving is growing. This trend mirrors developments in other sectors, such as shared jet services, fractional yacht ownership, or private golf clubs, where experience and access are replacing full ownership as the metric of luxury.Supercar Sharingfounder Deivis H. Valdes is confident that the Racing Club is more than just a niche experiment.“Many of our members have been asking for track-capable vehicles for years,” he says.“We've waited to do it right – with full infrastructure, safety protocols, support teams, and the right cars. Now we're ready.”Could this redefine how trackdays are experienced in the future?The Racing Club doesn't aim to replace traditional racing teams or track rentals. Instead, it presents a new category: Private club-style access to serious performance, with built-in cost efficiency and professional standards.And perhaps that's the most interesting part – not that it makes racing cheaper, but that it makes it possible for a broader range of real enthusiasts to engage with the sport on their own terms.

