Over 5,000 Hectares Cleared Of Explosives In De-Occupied Territories In July

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This information was provided by the Main Department of Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform.

The cleared areas included 4,850.46 hectares of agricultural land, 10.06 kilometers of highways, 0.6 kilometers of power lines, and 30.65 kilometers of railway tracks.

Mine action specialists discovered and neutralized 3,546 explosive devices in July alone. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, a total of 452,160 explosive devices have been destroyed.

The authorized units involved in mine clearance include demining teams of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, explosive ordnance disposal units of the National Police, and pyrotechnic teams of the State Emergency Service.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian developers trained artificial intelligence systems to assist in landmine detection.