Pakistan, Iran Vow To Augment Cooperation In Diverse Sectors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (KUNA) - Pakistan and Iran on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties during the two-day official visit of Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan.
The Iranian President, who landed in eastern Lahore city to visit the mausoleum of Pakistan's national poet Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal was received by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif at Noor Khan Air Base here in Islamabad.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with a high-level Iranian delegation, is also accompanying the Iranian President.
During a meeting between Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister, the two sides held preliminary discussions on key substantive issues to be addressed at the leadership level, said Pakistan Foreign Office.
These included regional developments, bilateral trade and connectivity, energy cooperation, and the need to strengthen mechanisms for regular consultation and coordination.
It further said that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Iran.
They also emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue, enhanced cooperation on economic and security matters, and greater people-to-people exchanges, the Foreign Office added. (end)
