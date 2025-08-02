Kashmir Super League 2025 Grand Finale Set For Today

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The grand finale of the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League 2025, powered by Athwas Hyundai, is all set to electrify the valley as United Elegant FC takes on Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC. The game promises to be a thrilling culmination to this pioneering franchise-based football league.

The championship match will be held on Sunday, August 3, at 7:00 PM at the Synthetic Turf TRC Ground, with thousands of fans expected to fill the stands and millions watching the action unfold across digital platforms. The organisers have also kept a dedicated section reserved for female fans.

After weeks of intense competition, these two formidable teams have emerged as the finalists-United Elegant FC, known for their consistency and tactical discipline, will face the relentless offensive firepower of Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC, who have dazzled spectators with their dynamic style and attacking flair.

United Elegant has talented players like forward Aakif Reshi and midfield powerhouse Shahnawaz Bashir leading them. Meanwhile, Aqua Kashmir Avengers have players like midfield maestro Adnan Ayoub and Burhan Sarwar on the team.

United Elegant won the league phase of Kashmir Super League 2025, and are thus the favourites to win Sunday's game. They have already beaten Aqua Avengers Kashmir earlier in the play-off phase. Aakif Reshi scored a hat trick as United Elegant ran out 3-1 winners and booked their spot in the final.

“The Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League 2025, now firmly established as a landmark sporting initiative in Jammu & Kashmir, has brought together over 132+ local talents, professional setups and six corporate-backed teams in a festival of football that has redefined the sporting landscape of the region,” the organisers said.

“With the stage set for a historic night, all eyes will be on who lifts the coveted trophy and etches their name in Kashmir football history,” they added.

Match Details:

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Synthetic Turf TRC Ground, Srinagar

Final Match: United Elegant FC vs. Aqua Kashmir Avengers FC

“Come witness the spirit, the rivalry, and the passion - this is more than just a game. This is Kashmir's Game-Changer,” the organisers said.