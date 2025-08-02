DHSK Transfers 31 Doctors

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Health Department on Saturday ordered the transfer and posting of 31 doctors across various hospitals and health centres in the Union Territory.

According to Government Order No. 706-JK(HME) of 2025, dated August 2, the reshuffle includes consultants and medical officers from various specialties including ENT, gynecology, medicine, surgery, anesthesia, dermatology, cardiology, and pediatrics.

Doctors posted at major institutions such as SMHS, DH Pulwama, GMC Baramulla, CHC Keller, and SDH Chadoora have been reassigned to hospitals across districts like Rajouri, Kupwara, Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal, and Shopian.

“In view of the emergent nature of health services, the transferred doctors shall be deemed to have been relieved and shall join their new place of postings forthwith and without fail,” the order reads.

“Besides, the concerned Chief Medical officers shall submit the compliance report with regard to joining of aforementioned doctors to this office by 04.08.2025 upto 1:00 PM.”

Read Also J&K Has 5,447 Registered AYUSH Doctors: Centre J&K Adds 250 MBBS Seats In 5 Years: GoI

Notably, the list includes ten doctors from District Hospital Pulwama. The move is being seen as a step towards restoring accountability and improving the quality of patient care at one of South Kashmir's major health institutions.

Officials said that the transfers were part of a broader strategy to revamp the healthcare system in the region, particularly in hospitals that have faced repeated complaints from the public.

The action comes days after J&K's former Health Minister Sakina Itoo stated that a major reshuffle of doctors was on the cards across Jammu and Kashmir to address long-standing issues in the healthcare system.