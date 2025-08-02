GOI Blocks 1,500+ Online Gaming Sites

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Union government has taken strong steps to regulate online gaming and tackle associated risks such as addiction, financial fraud, and money laundering. Over 1,500 gaming, betting, and gambling websites have been blocked across India in the last three years.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said 1,524 such websites were blocked between 2022 and June 2025 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. These measures are part of a broader legal and enforcement framework aimed at making online gaming safer and more transparent.

Under the amended Information Technology Rules, 2021 - revised in April 2023 - online gaming intermediaries are required to register with Self-Regulatory Bodies (SRBs), which determine whether a game qualifies as a“permissible real money game.”

To curb offshore and unregistered platforms, the government now allows blocking of gaming websites not registered under the GST system. The Directorate General of GST Intelligence has been empowered to take action against such platforms, and intermediaries can be directed to restrict access to them.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, introduces stricter penalties for illegal betting and gambling, including imprisonment ranging from one to seven years.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 authorizes action against misleading advertisements, including those involving celebrities and influencers. In April 2024, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting once again cautioned media platforms and advertisers against airing such ads. To encourage safe gaming habits among children, the Ministry of Education has issued advisories to parents and teachers. Citizens can report cases of online fraud through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or by calling the toll-free number 1930.