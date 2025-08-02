10 J&K Residents Deported From US This Year

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ten residents of Jammu and Kashmir are among the 1,703 Indian nationals deported by the United States so far in 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs informed Parliament on Friday.

The data presented in a written response by Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh shared the state-wise figures for deportees, according to which 620 of the 1,703 Indian nationals deported in this period (January 20 to July 22, 2025), belonged to Punjab, 604 hailed from Haryana, 245 from Gujarat and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir, among states, while six were placed in the“unknown” state category.

DMK MP Kanimozhi, in a query to the Ministry of External Affairs, asked whether the government maintains data regarding Indian citizens who have been deported from the US since January 2025

In his response, the number of Indian nationals deported from the US in the last five years (2020-2024) stood at 5,541.

The number of Indian nationals deported from the UK in the last five years (2020-2024) is 311. In 2025 (till date), the number of Indians deported from the UK is 131, he said.

“The actual numbers may vary for two reasons - those illegal Indian immigrants in possession of valid travel documents are deported directly by the government of the UK. Further, the Emergency Travel Documents (ETDs) issued to illegal Indian immigrants may not be fully utilised as the individuals may appeal against their deportation,” the MoS said.

She had also asked about the modes of deportation used for these Indian nationals.

“Between January 20 and July 22, 2025, a total of 1,703 Indian nationals were deported by the US government to India. Of them, there were 1,562 men and 141 women,” he said.

Of these 1,703 Indian nationals, 333 were deported in February in US military flights, 231 were deported in March in charter flights operated by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations, and 300 in July through Department of Homeland Security (DHS) charter flights, as per the data shared by the government.

Also, 72 deportees arrived in India individually or in small groups via commercial flights from Panama, as and when their flight tickets were arranged. And, 767 deportees arrived in India through commercial flights from the US, and they arrived in India individually or in small groups, as and when their flight tickets were arranged, according to the data.

The MEA was also asked whether the government has taken any diplomatic steps to ensure better coordination and humane treatment of Indian nationals facing deportation from the US and other countries.

The ministry“remains engaged” with the US side to ensure the humane treatment of deportees during deportation operations, the MoS said.

He said the MEA has“strongly registered” its concerns with the US authorities on the treatment of deportees, particularly with respect to the use of shackles, especially on women and children.

Concerns with regard to religious or cultural sensitivities, including the use of turbans and dietary preferences, have also been formally taken up with the US side, the minister said.

“This ministry has not received any complaint pertaining to treatment of deportees on any flight after February 5, 2025,” he added.