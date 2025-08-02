Trice Contracting Inc. Enhances Masonry Restoration Services To Preserve New York City's Historic Architecture

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trice Contracting Inc., a trusted leader in masonry restoration, is proud to announce an expansion of its services aimed at preserving and restoring New York City's historic architecture . With over 35 years of experience in masonry work , the company has been at the forefront of restoring iconic structures , providing expert craftsmanship that protects the city's architectural heritage for future generations.

Revitalizing NYC's Historic Buildings

As part of their continued commitment to quality, Trice Contracting is expanding its masonry restoration services to meet the increasing demand for skilled restoration work . The company has long been known for its expertise in restoring both the exteriors and interiors of New York's landmark buildings, ensuring that they not only retain their beauty but are structurally sound for years to come.

"New York City is home to some of the most recognizable and historic buildings in the world," said Mohammed Rafiq, CEO of Trice Contracting Inc . "Preserving these buildings is crucial, and we are honored to be part of that process. Our expanded masonry restoration services are designed to help protect these pieces of history while enhancing their long-term stability and appearance."

Advanced Techniques and Materials for Restoration

Trice Contracting Inc. uses state-of-the-art techniques and the highest quality materials to restore masonry. The company's services include brick and stone replacement , mortar repair, waterproofing , and façade restoration . The team is skilled in the art of matching the original materials and styles to maintain the historical accuracy of the buildings they restore .

"The beauty of restoration work is in the details," said Trice . "We take great pride in making sure that every project maintains the character and integrity of the original design . Our expert craftsmen are trained to use modern techniques that replicate traditional methods, ensuring the best possible results for each restoration ."

Sustainability Meets Historic Preservation

As the demand for sustainable building practices continues to grow, Trice Contracting is incorporating eco-friendly materials and techniques into its masonry restoration services . By using environmentally responsible products , such as energy-efficient coatings, and implementing methods to improve the energy performance of older buildings, Trice ensures that its restoration projects meet modern standards of sustainability.

"Historic preservation doesn't mean standing still-it means embracing innovation," said Trice. "We're proud to combine our expertise in masonry restoration with sustainable practices to ensure these structures continue to be viable in a modern world."

A Legacy of Excellence in Masonry Restoration

Trice Contracting has earned a stellar reputation for its masonry work on both residential and commercial buildings throughout New York City . Some of the company's recent restoration projects include work on pre-war apartment buildings, government facilities, and other notable city landmarks.

"Our team is committed to preserving the city's history while also ensuring that these buildings are safe, efficient, and durable for future generations ," said Trice. "Each restoration project we take on is a chance to contribute to the city's legacy, and that's something we take very seriously."

Looking Ahead

As Trice Contracting continues to grow and evolve, its masonry restoration services will remain at the heart of the company's mission. The team looks forward to continuing to restore the architectural gems of New York City , ensuring they stand as lasting monuments to the city's rich history and culture.

For more information on Trice Contracting's masonry restoration services , visit or contact their office at 718-278-6000.

This news story highlights Trice Contracting Inc.'s dedication to preserving through while incorporating modern, sustainable techniques.

