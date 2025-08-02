Data Foundation Statement Reflects On Trust In Federal Statistics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Data Foundation President and CEO Nick Hart issued the following statement following the President's removal of the Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner on August 1, 2025, and other recent comments about federal statistics:The Data Foundation reaffirms its commitment to supporting the integrity and independence of America's federal statistical system. Recent events underscore the importance of the institutional and legal safeguards that protect the objectivity of federal statistics and serve the American people and economy.Statistical independence is not dependent on any single individual but is built into the system itself through robust policies, procedures, legal frameworks, and the culture and people of the statistical system. The Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act (Evidence Act), signed into law by President Trump on January 14, 2019, established comprehensive protections for statistical agencies. Building on this foundation, the Office of Management and Budget's Public Trust Rule -a regulation required by the Evidence Act-codifies four fundamental responsibilities for statistical agencies: producing timely information, conducting credible and accurate activities, maintaining objectivity, and protecting data provider confidentiality. We have confidence that federal statistical products retain their fidelity to those principles.These protections operate through the career professionals who staff federal statistical agencies and bring decades of expertise in following established scientific principles. Federal statistical agencies use rigorous quality controls, peer review processes, and transparent methodologies that ensure reliability and accuracy regardless of leadership changes. The Public Trust Rule provides tools for these professionals to help reinforce the system's ability to operate with the integrity necessary to produce objective statistics. To be clear, federal statistics always rely on the trust of the American people and businesses.Last week, I had a productive meeting with new Chief Statistician Mark Calabria, who reinforced his support for federal statistical agencies and their dedicated experts. This commitment provides reassurance that the principles established in the Evidence Act and Public Trust Rule will continue to guide federal statistical activities.Public trust in federal statistics is essential to their value for all Americans. New survey results analyzed and published by the American Statistical Association in July 2025 suggest that trust in federal statistics has remained stable from late-2024 to mid-2025. The country's businesses and leaders need reliable estimates of the population and economy, including key indicators like employment, inflation, and gross domestic product. From businesses making investment decisions to families choosing where to live, Americans depend on accurate statistical information. This trust is earned through adherence to professional standards, transparency, and protection of confidentiality. The legal framework established by the Evidence Act – including the Confidential Information Protection and Statistical Efficiency Act – provides the foundation that supports this trust.The Data Foundation looks forward to continuing to work with White House and OMB leadership, Congress, statistical agencies, and stakeholders to develop strategies that foster trustworthiness of federal data and statistics for the American people and decision-makers.###The Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It is a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. It conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and by Charity Navigator as a 4-Star non-profit. To learn more, visit . (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)

