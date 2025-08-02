Four Additional Measles Cases Confirmed In Carbon County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) August 2, 2025

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has identified four additional cases of measles in Carbon County. All cases were exposed to an individual with confirmed measles infection. The four cases include both adults and children. Three were unvaccinated at the time of exposure, and one was vaccinated but is immunocompromised. None were hospitalized.

Members of the public may have been exposed to measles at the following locations and times. The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infectious individual leaves an area.



Walmart, Supercenter , 2390 E. Cedar St., Rawlins, WY 82301

June 29, 2025, 11AM through 2PM



Michael's Big City Steak House , 1711 W. Spruce St., Rawlins, WY 82301

June 29, 2025, 6PM through 10PM

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause serious illness, including pneumonia, encephalitis, hospitalization, and death. Vaccination is the best way to prevent measles infection. For more information on measles, including guidance on what to do if you have been exposed, visit .

