Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Serbia Firmly Committed To Preserving Regional Peace And Cooperation


2025-08-02 04:31:07
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses serious concern regarding the statements of Denis Bećirović, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which represent yet another in a series of attempts to shift personal political responsibility for the internal crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina onto neighboring states, primarily Serbia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN02082025003118003196ID1109876955

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search