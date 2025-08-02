Serbia Firmly Committed To Preserving Regional Peace And Cooperation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses serious concern regarding the statements of Denis Bećirović, member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which represent yet another in a series of attempts to shift personal political responsibility for the internal crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina onto neighboring states, primarily Serbia.

