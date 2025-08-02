Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shashi Tharoor On India's Overburdened Judicial System 'Scorpion Sitting On Shivling' Remark


2025-08-02 03:14:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Supreme Court has indicated that the defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over his 2018 'scorpion sitting on a Shivling' remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be brought to a close. Speaking on this, Tharoor clarified that he was quoting a published article from 2011 and not targeting anyone personally. The BJP leader who filed the case was urged to reconsider pursuing what the court sees as a politically motivated and frivolous case. Watch Tharoor's response.

MENAFN02082025007385015968ID1109876945

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search