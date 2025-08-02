Shashi Tharoor On India's Overburdened Judicial System 'Scorpion Sitting On Shivling' Remark
The Supreme Court has indicated that the defamation case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over his 2018 'scorpion sitting on a Shivling' remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be brought to a close. Speaking on this, Tharoor clarified that he was quoting a published article from 2011 and not targeting anyone personally. The BJP leader who filed the case was urged to reconsider pursuing what the court sees as a politically motivated and frivolous case. Watch Tharoor's response.
