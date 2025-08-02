Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'One Of Most Brutal Yet': President Zelenskyy After Russian Strike On Kyiv


2025-08-02 03:14:12
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the recent Russian missile strike on Kyiv as one of the most brutal attacks the city has endured. The devastating assault reportedly killed at least 31 people, including five children, and injured over 150 others. Zelenskyy visited the site of the attack, which destroyed a nine-story residential building and damaged over 100 other buildings, including schools and hospitals.

