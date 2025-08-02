15-Year-Old Odisha Girl, Set On Fire By Miscreants, Dies In AIIMS Delhi

MENAFN - Live Mint) SThe 15-year-old girl from Odisha who was allegedly set on fire by three miscreants in Puri district, died on Saturday. She was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for her treatment, where she succumbed to her burn injuries in the Burns and Plastic Surgery block of the hospital.

The teen was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi from AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 20. She had 75 per cent burn injury and was put on oxygen suppor after being received at the national capital's hospital.

| Odisha: Brothers try to bury 5-month pregnant teen alive after raping her

The girl was set on fire by three unidentified youths on the banks of river Bhargavi in Puri district, while she was on her way to a friend's house on July 19 morning.

Odisha CM condoles death of teen

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi condoled the 15-year-old's death on social media platform X.

“I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl from Balanga area. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavours of specialist medical team at AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of the girl's soul and pray before God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss,” wrote Majhi.

How did the incident unfold?

The 15-year-old girl was brutally attacked by three unidentified men on a motorcycle while she was on her way to a friend's house around 9 am in Bayabar village of Odisha.

| Odisha self-immolation case: Student succumbs to injuries; CM Majhi reacts

The attackers reportedly dragged her to the banks of the Bhargavi River, poured a flammable substance on her, and set her on fire, according to police officials.

'She was gagged, her hands were tied'

One of the eye-witnesses, Dukhishyam Senapati, who helped douse the flames, recounted harrowing details, stating that the girl's hands were tied.

“We heard nothing. She was gagged, and her hands were tied. She told me that three men on two bikes forcibly brought her here, poured kerosene and set her on fire,” Senapati told NDTV.