'My Marriage Was Crowded': Diana And Charles Cried Before Wedding Over His Unresolved Love For Camilla
Royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner claimed,“Diana was reluctant about marrying Charles but was told by her sister it was too late. The tea towels with their joint images were already being sold.”
He added,“They both cried.”Charles and Diana's Marriage Always Included Camilla From Day One
Charles's longstanding attachment to Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly haunted him even on the day of his marriage. He allegedly wore cufflinks bearing Camilla's insignia-interpreted by some as a subtle but intentional gesture of emotional loyalty.Also Read | PM Modi in London today. Check full itinerary here
At the time, Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles and was considered unsuitable for royal marriage, due to her past with Charles and her status as a divorcee. Yet, her presence loomed large.
Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith noted that Charles was“emotionally torn” and struggling between personal desires and royal duty. His godmother, Patricia Mountbatten, had reportedly warned him against proceeding with the wedding, fully aware of his unresolved feelings for Camilla.Also Read | Woman faints after winning Princess Diana's dress in a viral video
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich added that Charles felt pressured into marrying Diana due to intervention from Prince Philip and senior courtiers.
Even during the honeymoon, Diana's suspicions were reinforced when she discovered a bracelet Charles had commissioned for Camilla.
Though Diana entered the marriage with hope, the persistence of Camilla in Charles's life reportedly led to deepening emotional pain.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams observed,“From the start, the public preferred the princess, though privately she was angst-ridden and bulimic.”
Diana would later sum up her heartbreak in her famous 1995 interview:“Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”
