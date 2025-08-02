Woman Offers ₹4,000 Reward For Lost Labubu Doll: 'Took Her Out Drinking And...'
“I took her out for a night of drinking and now I regret getting too lit,” she admitted in the Reddit post, referring to the toy affectionately as“Labubu”.
Read | Labubu Doll Fetches $150,000 at China Auction as Demand Rage
She offered a $50 ( ₹4,175) reward for anyone who might return the missing doll, and asked those with information to get in touch.“I know it's a long shot but this is part of my grieving process,” she added, later joking in the thread that Labubus were“for the delulu”.
Read | Labubu doll repair now a thriving business in THIS country amid rising demand for 'toy doctors'; cost, more details here
The post drew a mix of reactions. While many Reddit users expressed sympathy and support, a few took the opportunity to poke fun.“I know it's hard but just buy another one,” one commenter suggested. Another joked,“It's probably in Oakland by now being sold for parts.”
Screengrab from the viral post.
Labubu dolls, known for their odd-yet-cute charm, have gained such popularity online that some are now being resold for over 100 times their original price.
Also Read | Labubu dolls burned after online theory links them to demon Pazuz
Fortunately, the story had a happy ending. A kind-hearted fellow collector stepped in and gave the woman a replacement – a“Lychee Berry” Labubu, just like the one she lost. Though not the exact same doll, it brought her comfort.
“While OG Lychee is irreplaceable, I will hold on to Lychee Berry II tightly and take her on new adventures,” she wrote in a follow-up.“I am so grateful.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment