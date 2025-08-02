UP Horror: Wife, Her Brothers Try To Bury Husband Alive In Bareilly Saved By Stranger

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a horrific incident, a man who worked as doctor's assistant was rescued from a jungle following an alleged murder attempt by his in-la s in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, reported NDTV on Saturday.

The report added that the incident took place in the Izzatnagar police station area where his wife, Sadhana, had allegedly planned the murder. She also convinced her five brothers – Bhagwan Das, Premraj, Harish, and Laxman - to hire some goons to carry out the killing.

The police added that a total of 11 people attacked Rajiv at his house on 21 July and broke his hand and both his legs. Though the attackers' plan was to bury Rajiv alive, they instead carried him to a forest in the CB Ganj area and dug a pit to bury him.

However, when the attackers were trying to bury Rajiv, a stranger arrived at the spot. This forced the attackers to abandon their plan and run.

As the victim was crying in pain due to his hands and legs broken, he was taken to a private hospital by the stranger. The stranger called an ambulance. Currently, Rajiv is now undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Rajiv's father, Netram had lodged a complaint against his daughter-in-law and her brothers. He also alleged that his daughter-in-law and her brothers wanted to kill his son and sought the arrest of the attackers. He also sought strict action against them.

Rajiv, who works as a personal assistant for a doctor at Bareilly's Navodaya Hospital, married Sadhna in 2009. They have two children: Yash (14) and Luv (8). They study in a private school.

Apart from this, Rajiv had a house in the village, while the couple lived in the city in a rented accommodation since his wife didn't want to stay in the village, added the report, quoting Rajiv's father Netram as accusing.