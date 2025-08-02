Bihar Boy, 15, Forced Into Bonded Labour In Haryana, Walks 150 Km Hungry And Barefoot With Severed Arm

MENAFN - Live Mint) A tragic incident has come to light from Haryana where a teenage labourer from Bihar lost his arm during alleged confinement and forced labour, reported Indian Express. The 15-year-old boy from Kishanganj district of Bihar was reportedly forced into labour at a dairy farm in Jind district of Haryana.

At the dairy farm, he was kept in a confinement and his job was to operate a motorised fodder chopper.

According to the report, the boy was hired under false pretenses and promised a salary of ₹10,000 per month. After his arm was severed, he was given a medication that made him fall unconscious.

Later, he found himself in a local dispensary, with a small amount of money in his possession. He again fell asleep for sometime. When he woke up he found that his money and clothes were missing, and was told by dispensary staff to leave, said the media report.

With no money and identification documents, the boy decided to walk towards home in Bihar's Kishanganj.

After travelling for around 150 kilometers, he was spotted near Tauru in Nuh district by two government school teachers.

According to the Indian Express report, Arvind Kumar, one of the teachers, said,“He was walking barefoot in the rain and looked like he hadn't eaten in days.”

“He seemed confused and very weak,” added Arvind.

The two teachers spoke to him, offered food and took him to Nuh Sadar police station.

At the police station, the boy was offered clothes and then he was admitted to Nuh government health center where doctors, who treated him, said his injury was at least two weeks old.

According to police, a contact was established with his family through the Kishanganj Police. His brother and other family members arrived in Nuh later that evening and took him to PGIMS Rohtak.

He is now said to be in a stable condition.

The police said that while they had considered filing a zero FIR but the boy's family declined to pursue a case, citing financial constraints.