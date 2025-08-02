Japanese Vlogger Compares Bengaluru Airport To '5-Star Hotel': 'Fake Or Natural Green?'
“This is Bengaluru International Airport. This architecture, I have never seen any airport like this before,” he says in the video.“Guys, this is inside of Bengaluru International Airport. I don't know the official name of this airport. But there are so many trees hanging from the ceiling.”
Kaito compared the airport's interiors to those of a luxury hotel.“It looks like a 5-star hotel or something. And it smells really really good inside. It smells like... like Aesop, if you know, the cosmetic brand.”
He also pointed out some of the unique features, saying,“Actually, it's not a tree, it's like a bell. A huge bell covered with trees hanging from the ceiling. And there is also a fountain there. That's insane. There's like an indoor waterfall here.”'Is This Fake Or Natural Green?'
While admiring the design, Kaito compared Bengaluru's airport to some of the world's best, including Singapore's Changi Airport and Doha's Hamad International Airport.
“There is like a garden in Changi Airport, Singapore, and Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar, but this is like another level, because the whole airport is covered with green. Is this fake or natural green?” he asked.
He added,“There is a garden at some airports, but this is not garden, like whole airport is like garden. Oh my gosh, is this real or not? Oh I think it's real. All plants here are real, but there is no like insect or something.”
Pressed for time, Kaito wrapped up the video saying,“This is a shopping area, but I don't have much time today. My boarding is already started, so I have to hurry. I don't have much time to enjoy like eating or shopping.”
The reel, captioned“One of the most beautiful airport in the world”, has received widespread praise online.Internet Reacts
One user commented,“Yes, it's one of India's best airports. We're proud!”
Another said,“This feels like a garden you can fly from!”
A third added,“South India's pride, truly stunning.”
Someone else wrote,“Our airports are changing the way the world sees India.”
