'Important For Trust Between Ukraine And EU': Mathernová On NABU And SAPO Independence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Katarína Mathernová, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said this in a statement posted on her Facebook page, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Not everything that happens can be seen from the stands, on paper or on screens. And not everything can be told just yet. This week something important happened – not only for Ukraine, but also for the trust between Ukraine and its closest partner, the European Union,” Mathernová wrote.

In her opinion, the Verkhovna Rada's adoption of President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO was made possible by the synergy of three key factors:“The civic voice of mostly Gen Z from the squares, intense and challenging behind-the-scenes negotiations far from the cameras, and the ability of leaders to show self-reflection in the interest of their country”.

Mathernová noted that both civil society activists and Ukraine's international partners actively expressed their views on the future of the country's anti-corruption bodies.

“Diplomacy in such moments is quiet but persistent. I was there. And I will never stop being grateful for that opportunity. Because here, friends, European history is being written,” the ambassador wrote, adding that it took“a great deal of effort, persuasion, and creative solutions”.

The diplomat supported President Volodymyr Zelensky and his team in the Verkhovna Rada for“stepping back, listening to criticism, proposing a new law, and ensuring its smooth adoption.”

“Ukraine today needs institutions its people can trust. The European Union needs a partner it can trust and rely on. This week, we moved closer to both goals. But the journey is far from over,” Mathernová stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen issued a joint statement supporting the adoption of the law restoring guarantees of independence for Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions.

At the same time, the European Commission underscored that Ukraine must continue its broader reform efforts to strengthen the rule of law. It emphasized that the Verkhovna Rada's vote to restore the independence of anti-corruption bodies marks a significant step-but reforms should continue.