Zelensky Meets Usyk To Discuss Strengthening Ukraine's Position On International Stage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced this in a post on social media , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Today, we all strive to make Ukraine's voice strong and influential in the world, so that as many people as possible around the globe know the story of Ukraine's fight for life.

This is possible when, on the international stage, the efforts of politicians and diplomats are supported by Ukrainian legends known in every corner of the planet. One of them is our undisputed world champion, Oleksandr Usyk. During our meeting, we spoke precisely about this - how to strengthen our positions, particularly in the United States; how to ensure the world does not forget Russia's crimes; how to keep reminding everyone of the daily trials faced by the Ukrainian people and of the courage that Ukrainians have shown over more than 1,256 days of the war,” the President wrote.

has done it again!”: Zelensky congratulates undisputed world champion on his victory

Zelensky noted that they also addressed the promotion of healthy lifestyles among young people, and the support and motivation of children who are actively engaged in sports.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 19, Oleksandr Usyk-holder of the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBO world titles-defeated IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois in a rematch.

Photo credit: Telegram / Zelenskiy / Official