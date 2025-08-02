Zelensky Meets Usyk To Discuss Strengthening Ukraine's Position On International Stage
“Today, we all strive to make Ukraine's voice strong and influential in the world, so that as many people as possible around the globe know the story of Ukraine's fight for life.
This is possible when, on the international stage, the efforts of politicians and diplomats are supported by Ukrainian legends known in every corner of the planet. One of them is our undisputed world champion, Oleksandr Usyk. During our meeting, we spoke precisely about this - how to strengthen our positions, particularly in the United States; how to ensure the world does not forget Russia's crimes; how to keep reminding everyone of the daily trials faced by the Ukrainian people and of the courage that Ukrainians have shown over more than 1,256 days of the war,” the President wrote.
Read also: “ Usyk has done it again!”: Zelensky congratulates undisputed world champion on his victory
Zelensky noted that they also addressed the promotion of healthy lifestyles among young people, and the support and motivation of children who are actively engaged in sports.
As Ukrinform reported, on July 19, Oleksandr Usyk-holder of the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBO world titles-defeated IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois in a rematch.
Photo credit: Telegram / Zelenskiy / Official
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment