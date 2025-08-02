Enemy Drops Two Guided Bombs On Kherson, Causing Damage
"At around 18:00, the Russian army launched an airstrike on Kherson. The enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city," Prokudin wrote.
He noted that the attack damaged a road bridge connecting to the Korabel neighborhood. In addition, three private houses and one apartment block were damaged.Read also: Kherson officials release video of Russian shelling aftermath in Korabelnyi district
On August 2, Russian forces shelled the Korabel district of Kherson, injuring two people and damaging windows, building facades, and roofs.
