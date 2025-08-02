Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Drops Two Guided Bombs On Kherson, Causing Damage


2025-08-02 03:07:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At around 18:00, the Russian army launched an airstrike on Kherson. The enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city," Prokudin wrote.

He noted that the attack damaged a road bridge connecting to the Korabel neighborhood. In addition, three private houses and one apartment block were damaged.

On August 2, Russian forces shelled the Korabel district of Kherson, injuring two people and damaging windows, building facades, and roofs.

