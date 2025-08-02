European Commission Ready To Assess Ukraine's Proposed Amendments To Ukraine Facility Plan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier told this to Ukrinform.

"Amendments to the Ukraine Plan due to objective circumstances are explicitly envisioned under the Ukraine Facility Regulation," Mercier said.

He explained that when the Ukraine Plan was first assessed by the Council of the European Union in 2024, it was based on a scenario that the conflict would come to an end by end-2024.

Mercier added that this was also the original scenario underpinning the IMF's Extended Fund Facility, which has since required modification in light of the war's continuation.

"In view of the continuation of the conflict, it would be understandable that certain revisions to the Plan are considered due to objective circumstances," Mercier said.

Government updates strategic plan for Ukraine Facility – Sobolev

As the Regulation allows for it, Ukraine may submit a request for such an amendment, and "the Commission will assess this request, and on the basis of its assessment may propose to the Council that the Plan is amended."

Mercier noted that the Commission "welcomes the constructive and informal consultations that Ukraine has held ahead of considering a formal request for amendment" and is ready to assess the final amendment proposal put forward by Ukraine.

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approved a decision on Friday to amend the Ukraine Plan under the Ukraine Facility, as announced on Saturday by Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that in 2025 the government plans to attract $39 billion in external financing. In particular, Ukraine met 14 out of 16 indicators under the Ukraine Facility in the first quarter and expects to receive EUR 12.5 billion in support from the EU under the program next year.

The Ukraine Facility is the EU's instrument to help Ukraine in its recovery, reconstruction and modernization effort.

It allows the EU to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 50 billion in stable and predictable financial support between 2024-2027.

More concretely, it supports Ukraine's macro-financial stability, the functioning of its public administration, critical long-term structural reforms.

Since the Ukraine Facility became operational in March 2024, the Commission has disbursed EUR 19.6 billion under the first pillar (Ukraine Plan), providing much needed liquidity to Ukraine, to help finance the functioning of the state, such as paying public wages, pensions, and the provision of basic public services, so that the country can continue focusing efforts on winning the war.

Over 2025, up to EUR 12.5 billion can be disbursed under the Ukraine Plan, pending the implementation of reforms by Ukraine. Ukraine submitted the 4th payment request on June 6. This request is for a partial payment.

Regarding the investment arm of the Facility, in total, EUR 5.7 billion in guarantees and blended finance grants have been delivered by the European Commission mobilizing a total of EUR 18 billion in investment for recovery and reconstruction so far.

On the 4th request for payment, the European Commission has assessed 13 reforms completed and is proposing to the Council to disburse EUR 3.05 billion as the fourth payment under the Ukraine Plan.

