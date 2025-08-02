403
Gaza: Hospitals Overwealmed As Patient Numbers Over Capacity
Gaza, August 2 (Petra) – Hospitals are overwhelmed with injuries, with the number of patients surpassing hospitals' capacity, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Saturday.
In a statement, the ministry reported that bed occupancy rates at key hospitals have reached alarming levels: Al-Shifa Hospital at 240%, Al-Rantisi Hospital at 210%, Nasser Hospital at 180% and Al-Ahli Arab Hospital at 300%.
The Ministry highlighted that hospitals are resorting to using corridors and floors to accommodate the soaring number of patients and injured individuals.
The Ministry issued an urgent appeal to the international community, the UN and humanitarian organisations, urging immediate and effective support to assist Gaza's health sector in managing this critical situation.
