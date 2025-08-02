Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gaza: Hospitals Overwealmed As Patient Numbers Over Capacity


2025-08-02 03:06:57
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, August 2 (Petra) – Hospitals are overwhelmed with injuries, with the number of patients surpassing hospitals' capacity, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Saturday.
In a statement, the ministry reported that bed occupancy rates at key hospitals have reached alarming levels: Al-Shifa Hospital at 240%, Al-Rantisi Hospital at 210%, Nasser Hospital at 180% and Al-Ahli Arab Hospital at 300%.
The Ministry highlighted that hospitals are resorting to using corridors and floors to accommodate the soaring number of patients and injured individuals.
The Ministry issued an urgent appeal to the international community, the UN and humanitarian organisations, urging immediate and effective support to assist Gaza's health sector in managing this critical situation.

MENAFN02082025000117011021ID1109876870

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search