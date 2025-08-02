Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils Infiltration Attempt At Northern Norder


2025-08-02 03:06:57
Amman, August 2 (Petra) – The army thwarted an infiltration attempt on Saturday along Jordan's northern border within its designated area of responsibility.
Security forces intercepted a man attempting to illegally cross the border. He was apprehended and has been transferred to the relevant authorities for investigation.

