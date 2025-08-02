Army Foils Infiltration Attempt At Northern Norder

Amman, August 2 (Petra) – The army thwarted an infiltration attempt on Saturday along Jordan's northern border within its designated area of responsibility.Security forces intercepted a man attempting to illegally cross the border. He was apprehended and has been transferred to the relevant authorities for investigation.

