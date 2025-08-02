Sun Country Name Change Policy: A Helpful Guide

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 1, 2025 4:40 am - Discover how to correct or change a name on your Sun Country ticket with this helpful guide covering rules, steps, and important tips.

Have you made a reservation with Sun Country Airlines to fly to your holiday destination? But, noticed your first name is incorrect? Or, want to make changes due to marriage? Whatever the circumstances are, the airline is always there to assist its passengers and make their travel comfortable and hassle-free.

Therefore, if you are also stuck in such a situation and want to fix the name discrepancy, get familiar with the Sun Country Airlines name change policy. Explore the sections included in this blog to know how to change name on Sun Country Airlines using online or offline methods.

What Is Sun Country Airlines Name Change Policy?

The name change policy lets travelers edit their name if any mistake is encountered. Moreover, to make the adjustments on their name, flyers have to provide the valid official IDs for verification and pay the applied name change fee to conclude the procedure. By promising the trouble-free and effortless procedure, the airline renders flexible ways for a name alteration on the plane ticket.

Terms & Conditions For Changing Name On Sun Country Ticket

To make Sun Country change name on ticket smoothly, you need to be aware of the rules and regulations as provided below. Read each of them attentively:

The airline allows you to fix only one letter in your first, middle, or last name.

Additionally, under the policy, no reserved ticket can be transferred to another person under any circumstances. You can cancel your flight ticket and buy a new ticket with the necessary details.

You are not allowed to make updates to the destination or route along with the name change request.

Different Methods To Change Name On Sun Country Airlines Ticket?

After learning about the name change guidelines, you must know how to change name on Sun Country ticket. Generally, the airline provides numerous approaches. But the crucial ones are as listed below:

Approach 1: Change The Name Via Official Website

The name change can be made by just visiting the airline's official website and following the simple steps given in this section:

Firstly, head to the official Sun Country Airlines website.

Secondly, tap the "Manage Booking" tab.

Thirdly, enter your reservation confirmation code and last name in the correct fields.

Now, proceed as per the on-screen directions to make the name amendments with ease.

Share the supporting documents to justify the modifications.

After that, pay the Sun Country change name on ticket fee or the difference in fare, if needed.

Lastly, you will obtain a confirmation email on your valid ID.

Approach 2: Name Correction Via Phone Number

Initiate the process through the step-by-step guide highlighted below:

Foremost, you need to dial 651-905-2737, the airline's customer service number. If the number is busy, call the consolidation desk at +1-855-879-1056.

Now, choose the correct option from the IVR prompts and wait until you connect with the executive.

Then, you need to discuss your problems or doubts with them whenever you are connected.

Provide them with your reservation reference number and last name.

Share the government-issued ID for validation.

After that, ensure you pay the Sun Country change name on ticket cost

Finally, check the confirmation on your registered email address.

Final Verdict

Many times, you make mistakes while entering your name on the ticket. However, such name errors can be corrected in just a few steps. But you should know comprehensive details about the name change policy. Additionally, to know how to change name on Sun Country ticket, connect with the customer support at 651-905-2737. Or, dial +1-855-879-1056, the travel expert number for precise guidance.