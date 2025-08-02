Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkiye's Exports Hit Record High In July


2025-08-02 03:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Turkiye's exports soared remarkably by 11 percent in July to USD 24.95 billion on a monthly basis, Minister of Trade Omer Bolat said on Saturday.
Turkiye recorded the biggest ever volume of commodities exports in July, compared with the corresponding month last year, he said in a press release.
The country's imports rose by 4.5 percent to USD 31.37 billion in July, compared with the corresponding month last year, he added.
Meanwhile, Secretary of the Turkish Defense Industries (SSB) Haluk Gorgun said the defense and aerospace exports soared by 4.128 percent to USD 6,989 million in July, compared with the corresponding month last year.
In the first half of this year, the sector secured USD 4.591 billion in exports which represent 6.38 percent increase from the corresponding period last year, Gorgun wrote on his X account. (end)
