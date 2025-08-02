403
98 Palestinians Massacred, Seven Others Starve To Death In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- At least 98 Palestinians have fallen martyr and 1,079 others wounded in new attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, local health authorities reported on Saturday.
Seven more people died of starvation, raising the total number to 169, including 93 children, authorities added in a statement.
Some 39 people died while trying to get US humanitarian aid, and 849 others wounded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1,422, along 10,067, since the eruption of Israeli aggression, according to the statement.
Since October 7, 2023, up to 60,430 people have been killed by Israeli occupation, in addition to 148,722 injuries.
The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has seriously aggravated, amid continued siege and the shortage of medical and food supplies, it noted.
It called on the international community and relief agencies to urgently intervene to save people. (end)
wab
wab
