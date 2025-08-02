On Arrival, Visa-Free Entry For Jordanians In 47 Countries Full List Of Destinations

As citizens of various countries prioritise travel, several governments have initiated a range of measures to enable ease of access to the destinations.

Visa exemptions for certain durations along with provisions such as electronic visas help with a hassle-free stay, without the burden of carrying numerous documents. Read Khaleej Times report to know about visa-free countries for Indians, Pakistanis and Filipinos.

UAE has a huge expatriate population, with Jordanians constituting a large group among the diverse nationalities that call the Emirates their home. If you have a Jordanian passport, here is a list of several countries you can travel to with ease. However, it is important to check the specific requirements of your destination for conditions like duration of stay, authorities approval, and more.

Visa-free countriesBarbadosCook IslandsDominica

EcuadorEgypt

GeorgiaHaiti

Hong KongKosovo

LebanonMadagascar

MalaysiaMicronesia

NiueRwanda

South AfricaSaint Vincent and the Grenadines

SurinameSyria

TajikistanThailand

TunisiaTürkiye

Visa on arrival (VOA)

ArmeniaBolivia

BurundiCambodia

Cape Verde IslandsComoro Islands

DjiboutiEthiopia

Guinea-BissauIndonesia

MacaoMalawi

MaldivesMauritius

MozambiqueNepal

NicaraguaPalau Islands

SamoaSomalia

TanzaniaTimor-Leste

TuvaluYemen

Electronic Travel Authorisation

For certain visa-free countries, Jordanian passport holders must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) prior to visiting these countries:

KenyaSeychelles

Sri LankaSt. Kitts and Nevis

Electronic Visa

AlbaniaAntigua and Barbuda

AzerbaijanBahamas

BahrainBenin

BotswanaBurkina Faso

CameroonColombia

Democratic Republic of CongoCuba

Equatorial GuineaGabon

GuineaIndia

KyrgyzstanLiberia

MauritaniaMoldova

MontserratMorocco

MyanmarNigeria

OmanPakistan

QatarRussian Federation

Sao Tome and PrincipeSingapore

TogoUganda

United Arab EmiratesUzbekistan

VietnamZambia

Zimbabwe