On Arrival, Visa-Free Entry For Jordanians In 47 Countries Full List Of Destinations

On Arrival, Visa-Free Entry For Jordanians In 47 Countries Full List Of Destinations


2025-08-02 02:15:09
As citizens of various countries prioritise travel, several governments have initiated a range of measures to enable ease of access to the destinations.

Visa exemptions for certain durations along with provisions such as electronic visas help with a hassle-free stay, without the burden of carrying numerous documents. Read Khaleej Times report to know about visa-free countries for Indians, Pakistanis and Filipinos.

UAE has a huge expatriate population, with Jordanians constituting a large group among the diverse nationalities that call the Emirates their home. If you have a Jordanian passport, here is a list of several countries you can travel to with ease. However, it is important to check the specific requirements of your destination for conditions like duration of stay, authorities approval, and more.

Visa-free countries
  • Barbados

  • Cook Islands

  • Dominica

  • Ecuador

  • Egypt

  • Georgia

  • Haiti

  • Hong Kong

  • Kosovo

  • Lebanon

  • Madagascar

  • Malaysia

  • Micronesia

  • Niue

  • Rwanda

  • South Africa

  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

  • Suriname

  • Syria

  • Tajikistan

  • Thailand

  • Tunisia

  • Türkiye

    Visa on arrival (VOA)

  • Armenia

  • Bolivia

  • Burundi

  • Cambodia

  • Cape Verde Islands

  • Comoro Islands

  • Djibouti

  • Ethiopia

  • Guinea-Bissau

  • Indonesia

  • Macao

  • Malawi

  • Maldives

  • Mauritius

  • Mozambique

  • Nepal

  • Nicaragua

  • Palau Islands

  • Samoa

  • Somalia

  • Tanzania

  • Timor-Leste

  • Tuvalu

  • Yemen

    Electronic Travel Authorisation

    For certain visa-free countries, Jordanian passport holders must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) prior to visiting these countries:

  • Kenya

  • Seychelles

  • Sri Lanka

  • St. Kitts and Nevis

    Electronic Visa

  • Albania

  • Antigua and Barbuda

  • Azerbaijan

  • Bahamas

  • Bahrain

  • Benin

  • Botswana

  • Burkina Faso

  • Cameroon

  • Colombia

  • Democratic Republic of Congo

  • Cuba

  • Equatorial Guinea

  • Gabon

  • Guinea

  • India

  • Kyrgyzstan

  • Liberia

  • Mauritania

  • Moldova

  • Montserrat

  • Morocco

  • Myanmar

  • Nigeria

  • Oman

  • Pakistan

  • Qatar

  • Russian Federation

  • Sao Tome and Principe

  • Singapore

  • Togo

  • Uganda

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Uzbekistan

  • Vietnam

  • Zambia

  • Zimbabwe

