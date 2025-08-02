On Arrival, Visa-Free Entry For Jordanians In 47 Countries Full List Of Destinations
As citizens of various countries prioritise travel, several governments have initiated a range of measures to enable ease of access to the destinations.
UAE has a huge expatriate population, with Jordanians constituting a large group among the diverse nationalities that call the Emirates their home. If you have a Jordanian passport, here is a list of several countries you can travel to with ease. However, it is important to check the specific requirements of your destination for conditions like duration of stay, authorities approval, and more.
Visa-free countries Barbados Cook Islands Dominica
Ecuador Egypt
Georgia Haiti
Hong Kong Kosovo
Lebanon Madagascar
Malaysia Micronesia
Niue Rwanda
South Africa Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Suriname Syria
Tajikistan Thailand
Tunisia Türkiye
Visa on arrival (VOA)Armenia Bolivia
Burundi Cambodia
Cape Verde Islands Comoro Islands
Djibouti Ethiopia
Guinea-Bissau Indonesia
Macao Malawi
Maldives Mauritius
Mozambique Nepal
Nicaragua Palau Islands
Samoa Somalia
Tanzania Timor-Leste
Tuvalu Yemen
Electronic Travel Authorisation
For certain visa-free countries, Jordanian passport holders must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) prior to visiting these countries:Kenya Seychelles
Sri Lanka St. Kitts and Nevis
Electronic VisaAlbania Antigua and Barbuda
Azerbaijan Bahamas
Bahrain Benin
Botswana Burkina Faso
Cameroon Colombia
Democratic Republic of Congo Cuba
Equatorial Guinea Gabon
Guinea India
Kyrgyzstan Liberia
Mauritania Moldova
Montserrat Morocco
Myanmar Nigeria
Oman Pakistan
Qatar Russian Federation
Sao Tome and Principe Singapore
Togo Uganda
United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan
Vietnam Zambia
Zimbabwe
